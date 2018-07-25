Demi Lovato hospitalized reportedly due to drug overdose

“Sorry not Sorry” singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a suspected drug overdose.

According to reports from Variety Magazine, authorities from Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills, where Lovato’s home is located, before noon.

Authorities told the magazine that the singer was found unconscious.

She was immediately treated with Narcan, a medicine designed to reverse opioid overdose at her home before she was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities also denied heroin as the cause which TMZ initially reported.

Lovato, 25, struggled with drug abuse for years.

She also opened up about using cocaine during her 2012 documentary “Stay Strong.”