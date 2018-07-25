Police secure CCTV footage in Bas slay

The Talisay City Police Office were able to secure closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages from four establishments that may help in identifying the suspects in the killing of Lagtang village councilman Art Stephen Bas.

Supt. Marlu Conag, city police head, also urged the unidentified netizen who took a picture of the alleged suspects of Bas to surface.

“Puro kasi hearsay yung nakuha natin. So kelangan talaga natin yung nga nakakita sa insidente,” said Conag.

Conag also said that they are already coordinating with the family of Bas.

Bas was shot dead by unknown assailants riding on board a motorcycleinside his white Ford Everest vehicle along Cebu South Coastal Road on Friday (July 20).