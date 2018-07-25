Gullas supports Arroyo’s House leadership

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas expressed support to the new House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

The city mayor said that he already congratulated Arroyo through a text message.

Gullas told Cebu Daily News that the political experience of Arroyo is her advantage, especially her strong relationship to local political leaders.

Gullas also said that there is no possibility that Arroyo will become a prime minister once the federalism is fully implemented in the Philippines.

“CGMA has already achieved the highest gift that the Filipino people can offer to a political leader and that is presidency.” Gullas added.

Cebu First District Represent Gerald Anthony “Sam-Sam” Gullas also supports the new House Speaker.

“I have already personally met with CGMA last July 25, 2018 and expressed my support and commitment to her administration.” the congressman said.