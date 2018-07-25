Cops to patrol roads to Cebu City Jail

Police officers from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be patrolling the access roads to Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan starting today (July 25).

This directive came after Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak received concerns from relatives of the inmates in the city jail.

Families of inmates expressed worry on safety following the incident in Barangay Linao, Talisay where three inmates were ambushed and killed last Friday (July 20).

The inmates from Talisay City Jail were on their way to a court hearing prior to the strafing incident.

“There are two police guarding the gate in the city jail, and several more doing foot patrol on the road ahead,” said Tumulak.