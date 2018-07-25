Two found dead in Liloan

Two persons were found lifeless in Barangay San Roque in Liloan town, Cebu on Wednesday (July 25).

The information was confirmed by Cebu City Councilor and Deputy Mayor for Police Matters Dave Tumulak in his Facebook post.

The fatalities were identified as Stephen del Corro, 26, and a female minor, who were residents of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The bodies were identified by their mothers.