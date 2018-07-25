UP Cebu told: No site, no demolition

About 57 families whose houses were found to have encroached on a lot owned by the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) in Sitio Avocado, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City will stay put until a relocation site is provided to them.

Miriam Fernandez of the City Legal Office said a demolition order must be accompanied by a recommendation from the Philippine Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP).

“We cannot give a certification to PCUP unless we can ensure that the relocation site is ready for occupation, and can accommodate everyone affected,” Fernandez said.

Branch 19 of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City granted UP Cebu a writ of demolition to clear the site of informal settlers.

A copy of the order, dated February 2, 2018, was obtained by reporters yesterday.

Sought for comment, UP Cebu Vice Chancellor Francis Michael Abad said in a text message that the university’s legal officer is now in the process of obtaining the certification.

“Our legal officer submitted all required documents, including proof that there is already a relocation area. It took us years to settle this controversy. Right now, there is already a court order to execute the writ of demolition,” he said.

The UP Cebu property extends to Sunset Drive in Lahug, one block down Gorordo Avenue to Barangay Kamputhaw, and down to the Kamputhaw River.

About half of UP’s property is occupied by informal settlers which hampered plans for school expansion.

After the fire that razed the houses of settlers in Sitio Avocado in 2015, UP Cebu said they will donate one of their properties in Barangay Busay for relocation.

The university plans to build a new UP Cebu High School at the site.

But Fernandez said they will verify reports that the Busay property can accommodate 20 house-lots.

“We still got a lot of questions (for UP) such as whether or not the residents will be relocated there for free,” Fernandez said.