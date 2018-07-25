Police obtain Bas murder footage

TALISAY City police obtained from two stores, a gasoline station and one computer shop their security camera footage of the suspects in the murder of Lagtang barangay councilman Art Stephen Bas.

“Hinihintay nalang natin yung IT expert (we are still waiting for an IT expert to extract the footages),” Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City police chief, said.

Conag also called on the unidentified netizen who took a picture of the murder suspects so they can get an affidavit along with others who took a photo of the suspects.

The 24-year-old Bas was shot dead by unknown motorcycle-riding assailants along Cebu South Coastal Road last Friday, July 20.

Bas, who would have finished his Mechanical Engineering course at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University this October, drove a heavily tinted Ford Everest sports utility vehicle (SUV) when he was ambushed.

His father, Ferdinand, a former barangay chief of Lagtang, was on the narco list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).