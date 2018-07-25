Bea Alonzo and Zanjoe Marudo reunited in ‘Kusina Kings’ premiere

KAPAMILYA actor Zanjoe Marudo had a surprise guest at the red carpet premiere of his latest movie “Kusina Kings” at SM Megamall on Tuesday evening.

It turned out to be his ex-girlfriend, actress Bea Alonzo.

A video shared by Cebuano director Victor Kaiba Villanueva on his Instagram story showed Alonzo being hugged by Marudo and co-star Empoy Marquez.

The erswhile couple were teased by fans and the audience when they hugged each other.

The moment was also captured by Star Cinema and the photos shared on their Instagram account.

“Surprise!!! Bea Alonzo arrived at the #KusinaKingsPremiere to support Zanjoe Marudo,” the caption read.

Star Cinema also posted a video of Alonzo describing the on-screen chemistry of Marudo and Marquez.

“Refreshing sila to see on screen and maganda yung kombinasyon nilang dalawa,” she said.

Marudo and Empoy headline “Kusina Kings” as Ronnie and Benjie, respectively.

This is not the first time that Alonzo and Marudo were spotted together.

Last May, Marudo shared group photos of him with Alonzo and their celebrity friends Liza Soberano, Enchong Dee, Pokwang and Iñigo Pascual.

Marudo and Alonzo confirmed their relationship in 2011. They called it quits in 2016.

After their breakup, Alonzo was linked again to Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson while Marudo reportedly dated model Josie Prendergast.