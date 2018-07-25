NM Cadiz is June’s best in Cepca

NATIONAL Master (NM) Arnold Cadiz was crowned as the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) monthly qualifying tournament champion for the month of June after he went on a perfect run during the competition last Sunday at the J Centre Mall in Mandaue City.

The 51-year-old former University of San Carlos (USC) chess coach, who is a part-time chess instructor, finished unbeaten in the five-round Swiss system format tournament to emerge the champion.

February player of the month Mario Bustillo and March champion NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. both scored 4.0 points to finish second and third, respectively.

NM Cadiz, thus, joined Bustillo, NM Enriquez Jr, Joselito Loquez Jr, Zilberstein Torres, Eduard dela Torre, and Kidd Salazar as monthly champions who will compete in the grand finals in December.

Cepca also held an age-group tournament last Saturday at the same venue.

The under-20 division champion was Jethro Ysmael Capariño, who scored 4.5 points, while Aaron Keife Sinining (5.0) emerged as the champion in the 16-under. The under-six champion was Richard Gohetia Jr. (6.0).