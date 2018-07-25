83-year-old Go is Bowler of the Year

CERGE Go outclassed 34 others to bag the Philippine Senior Bowlers-Cebu (PSBC) 2017-2018 Bowler of the Year title last Sunday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Banilad, Cebu City.

The 83-year-old Go had 197 pinfalls, defeating Lolong Uy’s 185 in the last bout of the stepladder format competition, to emerge champion.

Uy settled for second place while Sal Bolongan landed in third place after he got eliminated by Go in the final-three round, 192-227.

Manny Bueno and Pol Torremillano finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Go got the P15,000 championship purse and a trophy. The second placer got P5,000, the third placer received P2,500 while P1,200 went to the fourth and fifth placers. All five winners also received bowling shirts from the legendary four-time world champion Bong Coo.