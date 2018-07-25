Talisay drug suspect two others caught in raid

Police caught a suspected shabu dealer and two of her accomplices in a raid at a rented house in Barangay Mambaling Cebu City Wednesday afternoon.

Julie Ann Barera, a resident of Sitio Tunga Barangay Tangke in Talisay City were arrested along with Jade Soreso and Rene Canabano.

Taken from their possession were 10 packs of shabu and drug paraphernalia which they were packing at the time of the raid.