Sitoy: Arroyo expected to fast-track federalism

Cebu can expect more support, infra projects from ex-president

With former President Gloria Macapagal–Arroyo as House Speaker, Adelino Sitoy, the head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, said Filipinos can expect the dream to shift to a federal form of government to happen very soon.

This Friday and Saturday, members of the Consultative Committee who drafted the federal charter will be in Cebu to get the inputs of the Cebuanos.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, Sitoy said he welcomed the House’s decision to chose Arroyo as the new Speaker.

“We have high expectations with GMA. Labi na daan that majority of Cebuano officials are with her. Second, she has a large following among the nation’s leaders,” said Sitoy.

He added that Arroyo’s popularity among local and national politicians will largely contribute to fast-tracking the approval and implementation of federalism.

No significant impact on local politics

However, like other key officials in Cebu, Sitoy believed that the leadership change in the House of Representatives will not have any significant impact on the political landscape in the province.

He added that members of PDP-Laban and appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte in Cebu also have nothing to worry about even if Arroyo is the new House Speaker.

“Wala man koy nakita nga problema. PDP–Laban still remains as the administration party. And even if Mayor Sara Duterte has a Hugpong ng Pagbabago, she is still with the administration,” said Sitoy.

More support for Cebu

Sitoy is also hopeful that under Arroyo, Cebu will receive additional support from the national government, particularly on infrastructure and development projects.

Meanwhile, the number of Cebuano lawmakers who signed the Manifesto of Support for Arroyo as the new House Speaker has reached six, as of yesterday afternoon.

The recent one was Representative Gwendolyn Garcia of the third district. (See separate story).

Although he was not able to vote last Monday, Cebu First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said he supported Arroyo as the leader of the lower chamber.

In a text message sent to CDN, Gullas said he first informed then Speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez that he would support the former president.

“First of all yesterday nagpaalam nako ni Majority Leader Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Fariñas and Speaker Bebot that I will give my commitment to the leadership of CGMA (Cong. Gloria Macapagal – Arroyo). Ni sugot man sila because they understood the situation,” Gullas said in a text message.

The young lawmaker added that he met with Arroyo on Tuesday to show his support for the former president.

Gullas, the grandson of Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas, also said that projects for the First District of Cebu will continue despite the new House leadership.

For his part, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said Arroyo’s leadership in the House will be favorable for Cebuano congressmen.

“As House Speaker, I think mga congressmen here in Cebu mapaboran kay I’m sure most of these congressmen in Cebu know her sa panahon pang presidente pa siya. I think gaan ang buot ni Representative GMA diri sa Cebu,”Davide said.