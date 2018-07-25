Ong files COC as ABC head

IT’S now official.

Businessman and Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong is running as the next president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City (ABC–Cebu City).

Ong and 10 other barangay captains allied with the administration’s Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) filed their certificate of candidacy (COC) Wednesday afternoon.

Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia was chosen as Ong’s running mate while running for auditor is Carlo Yap of Pahina Central.

Gunning for board of directors are Rex Millan (Pahina San Nicolas), Manuel Guanzon (Capitol Site), Omar Durano (Cogon–Ramos), Nilo Tariman (Pit-Os), Gremar Barete (Buhisan), Susan Enriquez (Kinasang-an Pardo), Michael Gacasan (Guadalupe), and Manolita Abarquez (Poblacion–Pardo).

If elected as federation head, Ong, who also owns Pasajero Motors Corp. (Pamocor), told reporters that his priority will be to improve the ABC–Cebu City Federation as well as to unite the members of the organization.

He also said he will be helping village chiefs on the delivery of their responsibilities.

Mabatid still undecided?

Meanwhile, the opposition Barug Team Rama–PDP Laban’s bet, Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid, said she has not yet decided whether to run as the next ABC–Cebu City Federation president.

“I have a lot of things to consider, especially after the death threats that I’ve been receiving since I announced that I am planning to run. I’m doing this for the safety of my family,” Mabatid said in an interview yesterday morning.

Whoever is elected the next ABC president will earn a seat in the city council as an ex-officio member.

Meanwhile, Tisa Barangay Captain Philip Zafra, the federation’s former president, formally bid goodbye to his colleagues in the city council last Tuesday. He was ABC–Cebu City Federation President for five years.

“My brothers and sisters, this is where my journey ends. Everything I learned from you will serve as my guide as I continue on my path towards honet to goodness public service,” Zafra said in Cebuano.

Zafra was Barug’s bet for the ABC polls but he backed out last July 13 saying he intends to focus more on his tasks as the reelected village chief of Tisa.