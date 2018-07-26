Mandaue City Police warns public on swindling modus

The police director of Mandaue City is urging the public to be aware and vigilant about the ‘modus operandi’ executed by a swindling group intended to target Metro Cebu.

Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, director of Mandaue City Police Office, said that the swindlers, who usually pretend to be high ranking government officials, will contact business establishments to make orders and invite their representatives to their office to bring their purchase.

The representative will later receive a communication from the caller asking for certain favors such as mobile load purchase with the agreement to pay later when he or she reaches the office.

This scheme was illustrated in a video posted by the Mandaue City Public Information Office on its Facebook page.

A representative from a Japanese restaurant came to the office of Mandaue city Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna to verify if he ordered from their establishment.

Fortuna, however, was surprised and said that he did not make any call to order food.

modus scam WARNING! : Pahibawo sa publiko labi na sa mga negosyante dinhi sa Mandaue City nga dunay laing modus o paagi karon ang ubang mga mangingilad pinaagi sa pag gamit og ngalan sa mga dagkong opisyal sa syudad aron makabiktima. Bag-o lang nahitabo dunay usa ka Japanese restaurant ang hapit mailad dihang usa ka tawo nga nagpailang si Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna ang mitawag kanila kay mo-order og Japanese food kay naa siyay meeting kuyog ang mga bisita gikan sa Japan apan pagsusi nila Mandaue City Hall nasuta nga walay gi-order ang bise-mayor sa maong restaurant.#bag-ongmodus#warningsapubliko#mymandauemyduty Posted by Mandaue City PIO on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

“Lumang modus na yan pero marami pa ring naluluko, kaya huwag basta-basta maniwala lalo na yong mga nasa tindahan,” said Alanas.