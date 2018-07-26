IT’S FINAL: Mabatid officially announces ABC prex bid

Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid has finally made up her mind.

Mabatid announced in a press conference today that she will be running as the next president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Cebu City.

Her running mate will be Mambaling Barangay Captain Gines Abellana.

“We will be running as independent but we are grateful for the support we got from Barug Team Rama, PDP – Laban and the other captains who expressed their support,” Mabatid said.