IT’S FINAL: Mabatid officially announces ABC prex bid

By Morexette B. Erram |July 26,2018 - 12:00 PM

Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid announced in a press conference today that she will be running as the next president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City (ABC – Cebu City). Her running mate will be Mambaling Barangay Captain Gines Abellana. | Morexette Erram

Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid has finally made up her mind.

Mabatid announced in a press conference today that she will be running as the next president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Cebu City.

Her running mate will be Mambaling Barangay Captain Gines Abellana.

“We will be running as independent but we are grateful for the support we got from Barug Team Rama, PDP – Laban and the other captains who expressed their support,” Mabatid said.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.