Big Gorilla Challenge in Mandaue on Sept. 2

All is set for the Big Gorilla Challenge obstacle race on September 2 in Mandaue City.

Organizers of the obstacle challenge said in a press conference at the Big Hotel in Mandaue City on Thursday that they are expecting 300 to 500 participants in the event.

The exact location of the race will be at a five-hectare lot in Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City.

The challenge will have two categories, the elite 6-kilometer and the open 6k, both featuring a course that has 25 challenges laid out.