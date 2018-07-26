Bus terminal management seek police augmentation

The management of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has requested the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) to return police detail that were recalled in June.

Terminal Manager Joey Herrera said the number of guards under the Civil Security Unit is not enough to deter entry of contraband that are to be transported to south Cebu.

Currently, there are 31 guards who secure the terminal three shifts per day.

Herrera admitted previously that the lack of security measures caused the entry of at least 46 smuggled automatic pistols at the terminal on July 14.