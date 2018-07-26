ConCom to brief Cebu officials on charter change

The Consulatative Committee (ConCom) will meet with Cebu officials on Friday (July 27) to discuss the draft of the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said Secretary Adelino Sitoy, presidential adviser on Legislative Affairs and head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, will join the briefing.

Sitoy was instructed by the Malacañan Palace to observe the proceedings of the Concom discussion with local officials.