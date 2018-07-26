Provincial veterinarian to propose establishment of animal welfare desks

rovincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy is planning to put up animal welfare desks in police stations in the province to address issues on animal violence.

Vincoy said she liked the approach of the Department of Agriculture in Davao (DA-11) in putting up animal welfare desks.

DA-11 coordinated with the Police Regional Office in Davao (PRO-11) to establish animal welfare desks in all police precincts there.

Vincoy said she will discuss her proposal with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) with the hope of minimizing animal abuse in Cebu province.