Father seeks NBI’s help in investigating son’s death
Retired Judge Gerardo Gestopa Jr. has sought the help of National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) in the investigation of the death of his son, Gerwin.
His son was killed in an alleged shootout with the operatives of the Parian Police Station on Friday (July 20).
Gestopa also asked the NBI-7 to look into the conduct of operation by the concerned police station.
