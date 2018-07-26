Osmeña: ‘There is a wave of violence in Cebu’

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña believed there is a ‘wave of violence’ happening in Cebu.

The mayor expressed that the spate of killings does not make him happy.

On Tuesday (July 24), the lifeless bodies of Jamie Mata and Stephen del Corro were found in a grassy lot in Barangay San Roque, Liloan town in northern Cebu. The dead body of Harry Uy Lloren was found in Barangay Casili, Mandaue City on the same day.

A decomposing body of a man was also found in Barangay Mainit in Naga City, Cebu on Wednesday (July 25).

But Osmeña remains confident that the police will be able to identify and arrest the culprits behind the killings.