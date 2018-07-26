Murder suspects part of one group: Tumulak

The suspects in the killing of Stephen Del Corro and teenager Jaime Mata and Harry Uy Lloren last Monday, July 23 may be done by one group.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the Mandaue City police obtained security camera footage from establishments surrounding Del Corro’s boarding house in Sitio Wireless, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, said they found out that del Corro rented a room in Mandaue City.

He said hours before he and Mata were killed, security footage showed that Lloren visited Del Corro’s boarding house in Mandaue City. “Their deaths are connected, and one of the motives the investigators are looking into,” Tumulak said.

The remains of Del Corro and Mata were recovered in Barangay San Roque, Liloan town in northern Cebu on Tuesday morning while Mandaue City police was alerted of Lloren’s corpse at past 6 a.m. on the same day.

“It was a well-planned killing. But based on the footage the suspects, on board the motorcycle, wore masks. So, maybe it will be difficult to identify them,” Tumulak said.