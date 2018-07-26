Two drug suspects caught in Duljo Fatima

Two drug suspects were arrested by Cebu City police at Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City at past 10 pm last Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Henrix Bancoleta, chief of the Cebu City police Drug Enforcement Unit identified the two suspects as Glenn Caballero, the target of their operation and Geraldine Pardillo, said to be Caballero’s supplier.

Seized from their possession were 270,000 worth of shabu. Both admitted to previous involvement in peddling drugs.