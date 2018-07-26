97 teams sign up for San Roque Football Cup

AT LEAST 97 teams have confirmed their participation in the 13th San Roque Football Cup following last Wednesday night’s coaches’ meeting.

The 7-A-Side football festival will be held at the San Roque football field on August 25 and 26.

Oliver Colina, the president of the San Roque Football Club (SRFC), which is spearheading the event annually, said that they’re targeting the participating teams to reach close to 140 to 160.

Colina added that the deadline of payment for the registration fee is on August 5.

Sunsports has agreed to be the official ball of the tournament, which will be sanctioned by the Cebu Football Association.

This year’s edition is aimed at funding the rehabilitation of the SRFC pitch, one of the oldest football fields in Cebu, located at the back of the San Roque Parish Church in Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Those interested can still register with the fee for the age-group categories pegged at P1,500 and the fee for Men’s Open, Inter-Company/BPO, 35-39YO and 40-Above pegged at P2,000.

Interested participants can call Colina at 0928-084-7637.