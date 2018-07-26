Gilas coaches in town for SBP coaching clinic

GILAS PILIPINAS coaches Jong Uichico and Ryan Betia will be in Cebu this weekend to head the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Coaches’ Commission at the PAREF Springdale Gym in Lahug.

The two-day coaches accreditation event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. All participating coaches would be given accreditation by the SBP, the country’s governing body for basketball.

Basketball coaches from all levels, physical education teachers, basketball officials and even students are encouraged to join.

Registration fee is pegged at P800.

Requirement for the clinic are two 2×2 ID pictures. Participants should come in athletic attire.