Osmeña decries ‘wave of violence’ in Cebu

A WAVE of violence.

This was how Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña described the continuing spate of killings in Metro Cebu — a situation that he said has created fear among Cebuanos.

“It’s not safe (anymore). That’s how I look at it. The criminals are not scared anymore,” he said in a press conference.

Osmeña, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, challenged the police to solve each crime by arresting or by filing charges against the perpetrators.

At the moment, the mayor said it seems that criminals are not afraid of the police.

He said policemen must do something to create a “culture of fear” and stop criminals from carrying out murder plots in Cebu.

“It’s fear. You cannot stop criminals from committing crimes by just saying, ‘Please, don’t do it’. That doesn’t work,” Osmeña said.

“The only language they understand is ‘I kill you,’” he added.

Asked if he has any particular directive to the police on how to scare criminals, Osmeña replied: “Let these things run for a while, and let’s see what we can do.”

Meanwhile, Cebu Archbishop Palma reiterated his appeal for an end in the series of killings in Cebu.

“We feel sad. We sympathize with the family of those who have died whether because of the (government’s) campaign (against criminality) or otherwise,” said the 68-year-old prelate in a statement sent by Msgr. Joseph Tan, the spokesperson of the archdiocese, on Thursday.

“We should all pray. We should also ask the agencies concerned to make an effort to stop the killings,” he added.

Burial assistance

Osmeña, meanwhile, said the city government will give burial assistance to the families of Stephen Del Corro, Harry Lloren, and Jamie Mata — all of whom were residents of Cebu City.

The three victims were last seen escorted by unidentified men on board motorcycles out of a boarding house in Subangdaku, Mandaue City, where Del Corro stayed.

Lloren, a resident of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was found dead in Barangay Casili, Mandaue City, on Tuesday morning.

On the same day, the bodies of Del Corro and Mata, both residents of Barangay Tisa in Cebu City, were found in a grassy lot in Barangay San Roque, Liloan town in northern Cebu.

The victims all bore gunshot wounds on the head.

Illegal drugs and fraternity dispute were seen as the possible motives behind the killing.