No Philippine basketball team in Asian Games

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has pulled out from the 2018 Asian Games just hours after announcing its concrete plans for the Jakarta meet.

The SBP said in a statement that the participation in the 2018 Asian Games “would not be optimal.”

This decision came just seven hours after the PBA Board and the SBP met to annouce that Rain or Shine will be the representatives in the continental meet.

Yeng Guiao, who is currently handling NLEX, was also appointed as the team’s head coach while Elasto Painters head coach Caloy Garcia as the chief assistant.

The SBP said they are in the process of regrouping the national team after the brawl against Australia in the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifier.

“[This is to ] allow the national team and our organization to regroup, to prepare for the process of appealing the Fiba Disciplinary Panel’s recent decision, and aim for sustainable success in future tournaments including the Fiba World Cup Qualifiers and the 2023 Basketball World Cup,” the SBP said in a statement.

“We have reached the conclusion that, with the foregoing considered and after consulting with the basketball community, the time and chance to participate in the 2018 Asian Games would not be optimal.”

The SBP, however, asked for forgiveness after the laid out plans have gone asunder.

“We aplogize to the Asian Games organizers, to the fans of the Philippine team, and to the Asian basketball community for this withdrawal,” said the SBP. “The SBP resolves to solve its systems, and to prepare programs that will ensure respectable performances of our teams internationally, of which our contrymen can truly be prouf of.”