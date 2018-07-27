Osmeña to fly to US for operation

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will be leaving the country on August 4 to undergo a medical operation.

“I’m going to the United States to have an operation on my hernia because it opened up the abdominal muscle and it’s coming out. That’s why I can’t carry weights and I’m not allowed to go jogging and I have to do some of that,” Osmeña told reporters in a press conference.

The mayor celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday (July 26).

“My health? Contrary to popular belief, I’m not dying yet. I’m leaving on August 4 and I’ll be there for around two weeks,” said Osmeña.

Vice Mayor Edgar Labella will be the acting mayor of Cebu City in the absence of Osmeña.