Osmeña to fly to US for operation
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will be leaving the country on August 4 to undergo a medical operation.
“I’m going to the United States to have an operation on my hernia because it opened up the abdominal muscle and it’s coming out. That’s why I can’t carry weights and I’m not allowed to go jogging and I have to do some of that,” Osmeña told reporters in a press conference.
The mayor celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday (July 26).
“My health? Contrary to popular belief, I’m not dying yet. I’m leaving on August 4 and I’ll be there for around two weeks,” said Osmeña.
Vice Mayor Edgar Labella will be the acting mayor of Cebu City in the absence of Osmeña.
