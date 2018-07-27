Motive of Mata, Del Corro killings is illegal drugs, says PRO-7

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) dismissed fraternity war as the motive in the killing of Stephen del Corro and Jamie Mata.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said that they are now looking into illegal drugs as the primary motive of the crime.

Sinas added that the victims are allegedly linked to a local drug group.

The police director, however, refused to divulge the name of the drug group.