Motive of Mata, Del Corro killings is illegal drugs, says PRO-7
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) dismissed fraternity war as the motive in the killing of Stephen del Corro and Jamie Mata.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said that they are now looking into illegal drugs as the primary motive of the crime.
Sinas added that the victims are allegedly linked to a local drug group.
The police director, however, refused to divulge the name of the drug group.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.