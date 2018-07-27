Three arrested in PDEA drug-bust

Two minors and an 18-year-old suspect were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Barangay Pahina Central Cebu City. at past 11 p.m., Thursday (July 26).

The agents of PDEA-7 were able to confiscate 55 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P374,000.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the suspects, who are residents of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, personally sell illegal drugs.

The suspects were placed under surveillance for one week.

“Sila ang contact and sila pud ang maghatod. Naa pay investigation kung kinsa ilang source kay dili daw ni sila mubaligya ug ginagmay,” said Albiar.

Although the suspects are minors, the drug enforcement agency will still file a case against them for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act.