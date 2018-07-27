Pusher nabbed in Cebu City buy-bust
A drug pusher and a drug user were arrested in a buy-bust operation led by Mabolo police station at past 2 a.m., on Friday (July 27).
Arrested were Ceasar Coliflores, who is identified as a street level pusher, and Norberna Tañez, who was present during the conduct of the operation.
Both arrested persons are residents of Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.
Police seized four medium-sized sachets and 28 small sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P280,450.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.