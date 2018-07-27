SMS teachers, students to join CAC football seminar

EIGHT teachers and students of the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown and Girlstown will be joining 47 other coaches in the 2nd Coaches Across Continents (CAC) Football for Social Impact Training Seminar which will start today at the Campo Giuseppe FC in Banilad, Cebu City.

The two-day training seminar is spearheaded by the Giuseppe Football Club in partnership with CAC to increase the capacity of local coaches in creating a social impact in their respective community through the sport of football.

The CAC is a global non-government organization which provides year-round process consultancy resources in sport for social impact.

Coming from SMS are teacher assistant coaches Virgilio Cariego and Rey Michael Barañao and student assistant coaches JunJul Beyong, Keneth Ace Lomingkit, Mark Jacob Bejo, Marcelo Adobas, Joshua Kim Allen Catedral and Jervin Zurbito.

The training seminar will be conducted by CAC coaches from the US headed by Charlie Crawford, who also did the inaugural edition last year.