Toyota Team Cebu focused on team championship

Toyota Vios Cup

Toyota Team Cebu will be trying to ride the wave of momentum that it generated from its stellar showing in the season opener of the 2018 Toyota Vios Cup when it competes in the second leg today at the tricky Manila South Circuit in Filinvest, Alabang.

Team skipper Lord Seno conveyed to Cebu Daily News that the team’s morale is running high, although a lot of setting up and of course, driving, still needs to be done in the next two days.

Seno, who will be competing in the Bridgestone Sporting Class along with teammate Oscar Suarez, said that the team intends to gain crucial points in their bid for the overall team championship.

“Realistically, we just want to score points to add to the overall tally for the team championships,” said Seno of his seven-driver squad that nabbed the OMP Best Team award in the first leg that was held at the Clark International Speedway. “Well, also for the individual championship but more importantly, the team wants to win the overall team championship award.”

Seno has also cautioned his wards to be wary of this circuit’s route, which is narrow and filled with barriers.

“It’s a different track from two years ago,” said the veteran race driver who won Race 2 in the previous leg. “Having raced and won in street circuits, I always tell my teammates to take it easy at first, learn the track as quickly as possible, but don’t be too eager because one mistake can cost you the race,” added Seno.

The Super Sporting Class studs, Jette Calderon and Sean Velasco, are also amped to take on this new wrinkle that has been added to the series. In fact, Velasco, who has had previous success in this track, is particularly stoked to race this weekend.

“Having won in Alabang before, I am confident that I have the speed around the streets and with Toyota Team Cebu having my back, I am sure I will either land a podium or a win,” said Velasco.

“Overtaking here will be tough so qualifying will be a key to winning as there is barely enough space for two cars to fit in this circuit. So hopefully, we do well and win the team championship also,” he added.

Clive Fermin, Brian Currie, and Bobby Pangilinan make up Cebu’s contingent in the Promotional Class. In the season opener, Fermin won Race 2 while Pangilinan took second place in the third and final race.