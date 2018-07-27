Nietes fights on Sept. 8

FOR THE second time in his renowned career, three-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes will be featured in a major fight card slated September 8 in the USA.

Nietes was first featured in the stacked fight card promoted by HBO and renowned boxing promoter Tom Loeffler last February 24, where he defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title against Argentinian Carlos Reveco via a seventh-round knockout.

This time, Nietes, who holds a record of 41 wins (23 knockouts), one defeat and four draws, will face fellow Filipino Aston “Mighty” Palicte (24-2-0, 20KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super flyweight title.

Nietes is aiming to become a four-division world champion while Palicte is gunning for his first world title.

According to Nietes’ promoter, Michael Aldeguer, who is also the CEO of ALA Promotions International, the official venue hasn’t been finalized at press time. He also clarified that they have not signed any contract for the fight yet.

The fight card is dubbed “Superfly 3,” and it will also feature Mexican former unified world champion Juan Francisco Estrada (36-3, 25 KOs) and Japan’s three-division world titlist Kazuto Ioka (22-1,13 KOs).