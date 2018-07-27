TISA launches emergency, alert, help text lines

THE residents of Barangay Tisa in Cebu City have a new way of reaching out to their officials: Text messaging.

Barangay Tisa launched the first barangay-based infocast or text line in partnership with Smart Communications on Friday, July 28.

Tisa Barangay Captain Phillip Zafra said the text line would be a vital tool in integrating the community’s participation in addressing problems in the community.

Zafra said they will send out emergency announcements like typhoon, class suspensions and other calamity warnings through the infocast.

He said his constituents in Tisa are also encouraged to send information on community issues, including tips on illegal drug operations in their communities.

Zafra urged all constituents to register their contact numbers at the barangay’s Public Information Office (PIO) and send inquiries or report problems in their respective sitios through the textline.

Zafra also assured the confidentiality of the reports that will be sent through the infocast.

“Even the police will not know who sent the information. So if they know that there are illegal activities in their sitios or neighborhood, they can send the information through the textline and we will verify,” said Zafra.

In the wake of the death of two of their constituents whose bodies were found dumped in Liloan town, Zafra said the textline would be a vital help in intensifying their drive against illegal drugs and other forms of criminalities.

Stephen del Corro, 26, and his 16-year-old girlfriend Jamie Mata, both from Barangay Tisa, were found lifeless in Liloan town earlier this week.

The police said they are looking into the possibility that Del Corro was connected to some drug personalities.

“We would like to sympathize to the family because they lost their loved one. We don’t want to incriminate somebody who cannot defend himself but we will try to prevent anything like this to happen again,” Zafra said.

Although he admitted that Sitio Kangitngit, the community where Del Corro was a resident, is a “problematic” area, Zafra said he neither heard of Del Corro in the barangay’s drugs watchlist nor was he noted for delinquency in their village.

Zafra said their barangay is working closely with the Punta Police Station and other neighboring barangays to crack down drug personalities in their areas.

He added that they were planning to call to a dialog the parents of drug dependents to solicit their help in formulating rehabilitation plans.