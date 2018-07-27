Tining Martinez is shoo-in winner; runs unopposed

ABC-CEBU FEDERATION PRESIDENCY

THE election for the federation presidency of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Cebu province is still a go even if there is only one person gunning for the position in the ABC federation elections set this Monday, July 30.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu provincial head Jerome Gonzales said the election should push through to formalize the unopposed candidates’ assumption of their posts.

“Mag election gyod kay dili man pwede ug wala pud laing means nga mahimo silang nga officers but through election,” he told reporters.

This means that incumbent ABC-Cebu Federation President Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, is running unopposed for the second time since 2013, will only need one vote from among the ABC leaders in the towns and cities of Cebu province to retain his post.

“Magpasalamat lang ko na (I am thankful that) I am given such another term. We can finish what we started. And hopefully we can do some more in the coming months and coming years,” Martinez said in a phone interview on Friday.

Martinez was reelected as barangay captain in Barangay Cayang, Bogo City last May election. He occupies a seat in the Cebu Provincial Board representing the ABC provincial federation.

Martinez has also served for three terms as mayor of Bogo City (1998 to 2007).

In 2013, he ran for ABC Cebu federation president and also won with no opponent.

Former Samboan mayor Raymond Joseph Calderon, the barangay captain of Barangay Poblacion of the town, is also running unopposed for the ABC-Cebu federation’s vice president seat, in tandem with Martinez.

Gonzales said uncontested candidates only need at least one vote to be declared as winners.

“In that case nga unopposed, they have to garner some votes. Bisan usa lang ka (Even only one) vote,” Gonzales said.

DILG will be sitting as chairman on the Board of Election Supervisors (BES) for the ABC elections.

Also in Martinez’ team is the ABC-Cebu federation’s only candidate for auditor, Barangay Captain Nerisa Arquillano of Francisco town.

Martinez’ lineup of unopposed candidates of board of directors are Barangay Captains Scott Juvenal Chiong (Naga City), Marietta Bucao (Talisay City), Guillermo Caminero Jr. (Argao), Joie Genesse Derama (Boljoon), Bernabe Gonzales Jr. (Balamban), Wilfredo Diamante (Tuburan), Vicente Fernandez (Dumanjug) and Joseph Redula (Alegria).

Among these candidates, only Diamante, Bernabe Gonzales, Arquillano and Martinez are ABC reelectionists.

About 50 ABC presidents in Cebu province, from 44 municipalities and 6 component cities, will participate the ABC election on Monday.