Bas to be buried on Sunday

AS the suspects in the killing of Art Stephen Bas remain unidentified, members of his family have expressed concern for their safety.

Family members have asked for police protection as they bury the young councilman on Sunday (July 29).

“They are requesting for security ang family lalo na sa paglibing sa kanya (The family is requesting for security especially during Stephen’s burial),” said Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police chief.

Conag said that they will deploy uniformed and covert personnel to secure the burial of the barangay councilor who was ambushed on the morning of July 20 while on his way to school.

Conag however, refused to divulge the number of cops he will deploy.

Meanwhile, Conag said they are having difficulty identifying the suspects since the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage had not showed the faces of the

assailants.

“Natabunan po sila (the suspects) ng MyBus. So hindi talaga nakita ng CCTV,” said Conag.

(The suspects were covered by MyBus. So they were not seen in the CCTV)

Conag is again asking those who witnessed the early morning attack to help them identify the suspects.

“Humingi nadin kami ng tulong sa management ng MyBus kung meroon silang dashcam baka nakita doon yung pangyayari at yung mga suspects,” said Conag.

(We are also asking the management of MyBus if they have a dash camera, maybe the suspects were seen there)

Bas, 24, was scheduled to finish his Mechanical Engineering course at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University this October. He was

driving a heavily tinted Ford Everest when he was ambushed.

The car he was driving was reportedly slowed down by traffic at the South Coastal Road (SCR) in Barangay Consojong past 8 a.m. of July 20.

Based on witnesses’ accounts, Bas’ SUV was in between two motorcycles each boarded by two unidentified men.