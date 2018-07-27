Fire rages in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City

Firefighters are now trying to control a blaze that has hit a densely populated area in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City this evening, July 27.

The fire alarm, which was received at 9:30 p.m. by the Cebu City Fire Department, had been raging for more than an hour in Sitio Kauswagan of the barangay before it was raised to Task Force Alpha at 10:40 p.m., which meant all fire stations within the Cebu City and the other cities and municipalities were asked to respond to the fire alarm.

Firefighters are still putting out the fire as of this writing.