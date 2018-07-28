2 nabbed in Carreta drug bust

By Benjie Talisic | July 28,2018 - 10:49 AM

Two drug suspects were arrested in a drug bust operation in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on July 27, Friday evening.

Police identified the suspects as Christian Dale Vazques, and his live-in partner Vangie Sallente.

Seized from their possession were packs of shabu worth 180,000.

Suspects are now detained at the Cebu City Police Office stockade pending the filing of charges against them.