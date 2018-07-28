2 arrested in Tejero drug bust
By Benjie B. Talisic |July 28,2018 - 10:50 AM
Two drug suspects were arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Friday afternoon, July 27.
Seized from them were sachets of suspected shabu all worth P59,000.
Suspects are now detained at Cebu City Police Office stockade pending the filing of charges against them.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.