Masseuse arrested in Calamba drug op

By Benjie B. Talisic | July 28,2018 - 11:01 AM

A 32-year-old masseuse was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspect as Rachell Eve from Barangay Calamba.

Seven long sized sachets of suspected shabu were seized from her possession.

According to Police Chief Inspector Allan Rosario, the arrest is part of their intensified operation against illegal drugs.

The suspect is now detained at Cebu City Police precinct pending the filing of charges against her.