Tumulak: ‘Bomb threat was a hoax’
It’s nothing but a hoax.
Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the bomb threat received by the staff of the Cebu City Health Office at Barangay Carreta, Cebu City was but a false alarm.
The threat, according to Tumulak, was sent over Facebook Messenger around midnight.
“It’s just a false alarm but we responded just to make sure,” said Tumulak, who is the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.