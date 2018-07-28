Tumulak: ‘Bomb threat was a hoax’

It’s nothing but a hoax.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the bomb threat received by the staff of the Cebu City Health Office at Barangay Carreta, Cebu City was but a false alarm.

The threat, according to Tumulak, was sent over Facebook Messenger around midnight.

“It’s just a false alarm but we responded just to make sure,” said Tumulak, who is the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters.