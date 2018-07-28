Police arrested a woman for allegedly making a bomb joke on Saturday

Carmelinda Caballero Dumagpi, a resident of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, was traced by operatives as the source of the message sent to the Facebook page of the Cebu City Health Department early morning on Saturday.

Operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) immediately rushed to the area to validate the report. No explosive was found.

Senior Insp. Janelito Marquez, deputy commander of the Mabolo Police Station, said the bomb hoax inconvenienced a lot of people.

Dumagpi is facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 1727 or the Anti-Bomb Joke law of the Philippines.

Dumagpi denied sending a message to the Cebu City Health Department. She said it was her daughter, a minor, who made the bomb hoax.