Sun Life Ride Out today

FOUR-HUNDRED cyclists will be joining today’s Sun Life Financial ride out.

This annual ride out is held to allow participants of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships to familiarize themselves with the 90-kilometer bike route of the triathlon event.

One of the founding organizers of the annual ride out, Tj Mayol, and fellow triathlete friend Markee Queblatin first organized the ride out in 2013.

This year’s pre-Ironman activity is crucial considering that there is a new route for the bike leg. The route will be within the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. In previous years, the route included Talisay City and Cebu City.

The route was changed due to traffic congestion concerns in some parts of Cebu City.

The ride starts at 5:30 a.m. at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City. The organizing Sunrise Events Inc. will also hold an ocular inspection on Sunday together with the race’s stakeholders, Cebu provincial government, and the LGUs of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.