Meta Fit Tri team ready for Ironman

THE META Fit Tri team is all geared up for the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships that will be held August 5 in Cebu.

In the team’s press launching yesterday at the Ramen Dojo in SM City Cebu, head coach Alan Choachuy said the team is more than prepared to compete in the prestigious triathlon event.

“The team went through six weeks of summer boot camp and, individually, the members were very committed in their personal exercises,” Choachuy said. “Ever since 2012, the team has a 100 percent finishing rate. None of us had ever been marked as DNS.”

Aside from joining local races, Choachuy said the team prepared through cross-fitting to the Spartan and Gorilla boot camps.

The team will be spearheaded by the triathlete couple Fritz and Zusette Co.

According to Fritz Co, the team will compete in all the age-group categories.

The Meta Fit Tri team is comprised of the Co couple, Choachuy, Romulo Rosel, Fr. Covacho Clemement, Lemuel Co, Pimco Pimentel, Marc Demoral, Maui Recla, Bernard Palermo, Jinggoy and Joy Bascug, PJ and Dona Canedo, Catherine Acuña, Cheryl Tagra, Jodette Romaguera, Sarah Lucero and Golda Cutanda.

Choachuy said the members of the team have set a modest goal, which is to finish and have some fun at the same time.

“If some members will get to climb the podium, then that will be a great bonus for the team,” Choachuy said.

Air Spencer and Altra are new sponsors of the team.