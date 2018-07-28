F2 captures PSL invitational title, sweeps Petron
F2 Logistics turned in an inspired performance and turned back Petron in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, for the 2018 Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference championship Saturday at Ynares Sports Center.
The Cargo Movers brushed off an early set deficit and pounced on the Blaze Spikers building a 22-16 lead after Mary Joy Baron’s quick hit.
A couple of errors eventually gave F2 the 24-17 match point while Aby Maraño’s short hit gave Petron its last gasp of air, 24-18.
Bernadeth Pons sealed the championship for F2 when she sent her final attack way off the baseline.
