F2 captures PSL invitational title, sweeps Petron

F2 Logistics turned in an inspired performance and turned back Petron in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, for the 2018 Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference championship Saturday at Ynares Sports Center.

The Cargo Movers brushed off an early set deficit and pounced on the Blaze Spikers building a 22-16 lead after Mary Joy Baron’s quick hit.

A couple of errors eventually gave F2 the 24-17 match point while Aby Maraño’s short hit gave Petron its last gasp of air, 24-18.

Bernadeth Pons sealed the championship for F2 when she sent her final attack way off the baseline.