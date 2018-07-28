Prayer to God the Father

Almighty God, my Eternal Father,

from the fullness of my soul I adore You.

I am deeply grateful that You have made me

in Your image and likeness,

and that You ever hold me in Your loving embrace.

Direct me to love You with all my heart,

with all my soul,

and with my whole mind.

Direct me to love all Your children as I love myself.

O, my Father, my soul longs to be united to You,

and to rest in You forever.

Have the Holy Spirit touch my soul

so that I may love You as He does,

and as Your Beloved Son Jesus does.

Amen.

* The Novena Masses in honor of God, the Father of all mankind, run for nine days in all churches, from July 28 to August 4. Fiesta day will be on Sunday, August 5.

At the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu in Cebu City, all Novena and fiesta Masses will be held at 5:30 p.m.