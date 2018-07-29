Drug operations in Cebu City led to arrest of 3, including a minor

Separate anti drug operations staged by the police in Cebu City on Saturday led to the arrest of three persons, including a minor.

Operatives from the drug enforcement unit of the Punta Princesa Station nabbed in Sitio Lower Yati, Barangay Quiot a suspect who was caught selling a small sachet of shabu (crystal meth) at around 3 p.m., said a report released by Inspector Clark Ariola, the station commander.

The suspect was caught in the company of a 17-year-old boy who was found to be a drug courier for the arrested drug pusher, said Ariola.

The boy has been turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the city.

Later at 8 p.m., another drug raid bust led to the arrest of a drug dealer in Sitio San Roque, Barangay San Nicolas.

The suspect was found with 12 small sachets and four medium packs of of shabu, according to the Parian Station commander, Chief Inspector Randy Cabalces.