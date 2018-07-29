Run for Your Loved Ones results
RIDER Omega Tri Team’s Joseph Arnel Emia topped the 30-above category of the 5-kilometer Run For Your Loved Ones on Sunday.
Emia crossed the finish line at the Plaza Independencia in 15 minutes and 29 seconds.
Gel Monsanto topped the distaff side with a time of 20:19.
Spectrum Runners Club’s Prince Joey Lee ruled the 5k 25-above category, clocking 14:48 while Ruffa Sorongon dominated the women’s race with a time of 17:38.
