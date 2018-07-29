Osmeña accuses Mabatid, Labella, Garcia of buying votes before ABC elections

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has accused the camp of Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid of vote-buying a day before the Association of Barangay Council elections on Monday (July 30).

In his Facebook page post, Osmeña said that Mabatid, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, and Councilor Raymond Garcia visited at least three barangay captains who are affiliated with Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) on Saturday night.

The officials involved reportedly delivered cash amounting to P500,000. Another P2 million is said to be given after the election.

Osmeña also posted on Facebook an image showing two bundles of money in P500 denomination.

Mabatid has officially announced her bid for ABC president last Thursday (July 26).

The village chief, Labella, and Garcia are yet to comment on the allegations.